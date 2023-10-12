After the work is done, scheduled for late October, the French side will hand over the seal to Vietnam, according to the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

On October 19, 2022, Paris-based auction house Millon announced that it would auction 329 antiquities, including two dating back to the Nguyen Dynasty (1802 - 1945). The seal supposed to be auctioned is confirmed to be “Hoang de chi bao” (Treasure of The Emperor) cast in 1823 under the reign of King Minh Mang.

After negotiation efforts, the Vietnamese representative and Millon reached an agreement on deferring the auction of the seal./.

VNA