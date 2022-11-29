Business Dong Nai promotes supporting industry development Dong Nai province’s supporting industries have made impressive progress in recent years, but more needs to be done to further develop them.

Business Eleven-month CPI increases 3.02% year on year The consumer price index (CPI) posted year-on-year growth of 3.02% in the first eleven months of this year while core inflation rose 2.38%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) revealed on November 29.

Business Hanoi promotes hi-tech agricultural production The capital city of Hanoi has set a target that hi-tech farm produce will account for 70% of its total agricultural products by 2025.

Business Banks gain big profits from forex trading Most banks reported strong profit growth from the foreign exchange business in the first three quarters of this year thanks to the sharp appreciation of the US dollar, Q3 2022 financial statements showed.