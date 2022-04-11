Ingredients for veggie dishes are meticulously chosen. They must be fresh and highly nutritious, and have clear origin.

Statistics show that some 10 percent of people in Europe and North America are vegetarian or vegan. Becoming a vegetarian or vegan is on the rise among young people, including in Vietnam. Along with health and religious reasons, veganism and vegetarianism also express their responsibility for the environment.



There is a kaleidoscope of vegan and vegetarian dishes, from desserts, pho, noodle to fried dishes. They are prepared to suit the tastes of people in different regions./.

VNA