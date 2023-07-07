India an important partner, trusted friend: Official
An overview of meeting between representatives of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Indian Society for Cultural Co-operation and Friendship. (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Phuong Nga received a delegation from the Indian Society for Cultural Co-operation and Friendship (ISCUF) led by its deputy head Mohanty Bijay in Hanoi on July 7.
Nga said that Vietnam always considers India a leading important partner and a trusted friend, and attaches great importance to developing its comprehensive strategic partnership with India.
The memorandum of understanding on cooperation signed by the two sides is a premise for them to organise joint activities and programmes, including delegation and cultural exchanges.
The VUFO wishes to coordinate with the ISCUF in promoting activities to strengthen solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two peoples, and continue welcoming the society’s delegations to visit and work in Vietnam in the near future, she stated.
Mohanty Bijay expressed his belief that his delegation’s visit will help ISCUF members understand more about Vietnam’s land and people, and contribute to strengthening the two countries’ multi-faceted cooperation, and cultural exchanges./.