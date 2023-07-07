Politics Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha receives Australian Ambassador Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski in Hanoi on July 7.

Politics Foreign Minister appreciates ambassador’s contributions to Vietnam - EU ties Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on July 6 received outgoing Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam, appreciating his guest’s active role and effective contributions to the Vietnam - EU comprehensive partnership and cooperation.

Politics Vietnam, China hold negotiations on maritime issues Vietnam and China held the 16th round of negotiations of the working group on the sea area beyond the mouth of the Gulf of Tonkin and the 13th round of talks of the working group for consultation on cooperation for mutual development at sea in China’s Guangdong province on July 4.

Politics Vietnam, Singapore intensify cooperation in human resources training Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 6 for Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, during which he stressed the need for the two countries to strengthen cooperation and share experience in vocational training and in enhancing the digital capability of the workforce.