India lower house speaker wraps up visit to Vietnam
Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla (left) meets with Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
While in Vietnam, Om Birla held talks with Hue and paid courtesy calls to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
During the high-level meetings, both sides spoke highly of the visit, which took place as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership is flourishing in all areas.
The leaders agreed that the two nations should maintain delegation exchanges and meetings and jointly organise art and cultural events in their capital cities to enhance mutual understanding on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties.
They also consented to step up cooperation in the fields of trade and investment; supply chain forming; economic recovery and sustainable development; science and technology; technology transfer; vaccine production; education and training; security-defence; cultural and people-to-people exchange; innovation, services and digital transformation; energy; and enterprise connection enhancement.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha Om Birla witnessed the announcement of Vietjet’s new direct services to India and the exchange of the partnership agreement to build a joint venture between Vietnam’s Galaxy Digital Holdings and India’s Tech Mahindra Limited./.