Representatives of UN member nations congratulate Vietnam on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020-2021 term in an election that could reshuffle the body’ dynamics, reported the Indian-based private news agency IANS.According to an article published on June 8, the news agency said the UN's highest body is already paralysed on many important issues like Syria, Yemen and Venezuela.It quoted head of the Vietnamese permanent delegation to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy as saying the election represented the recognition of the principles of independence and cooperation that guide Vietnam’s foreign policy.The article noted Quy told reporters after the election that Vietnam would work to address not only the traditional challenges, but also the emerging non-traditional challenges to international security.As a nation that has emerged from decades of war, Vietnam would contribute to the UNSC based on its experience of rebuilding, particularly dealing with landmines, which are a deadly problem in many areas, he said.Vietnam officially won the seat after earning a record high number of 192 votes out of the 193 member countries of the UN General Assembly on June 7 evening (Vietnam time).-VNA