India to be back for exhibition football tournament in Vietnam
India will attend an international exhibition tournament to be hosted by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) in September as one of the two guest teams, according to the VFF.
Players of the Vietnamese national football team. (Photo:VFF)Hanoi (VNA) – India will attend an international exhibition tournament to be hosted by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) in September as one of the two guest teams, according to the VFF.
The announcement came after the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on August 26 lifted its previous ban imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) which prevented it from taking part in international competition.
The upcoming tournament is considered a warm-up for Vietnam before the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 slated at the end of the year.
The Vietnamese national team will play India and Singapore during the tournament which will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on FIFA days. The team earning the most points will win the tournament.
Vietnam will face Singapore on September 21 and India six days later. The match between the two guest teams will be held on September 24.
The Vietnamese players are scheduled to regroup for training on September 17./.