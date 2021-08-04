ASEAN ASEAN central to Australia’s vision for inclusive, resilient, open Indo-Pacific: Minister Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said on August 4 that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN-led architecture are central to Australia's positive vision for an inclusive, resilient and open Indo-Pacific.

ASEAN ASEAN appoints Brunei diplomat as special envoy to Myanmar Brunei’s second Minister for Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof has been appointed as the special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to Myanmar.

World Inflation, weak kip drive Laos economic slowdown The increasing inflation rate and the weak kip are partly to blame for the slow growth of the Lao economy, according to local media.

World Indonesia proposes regional health mechanism At the ASEAN+3 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Indonesia has proposed a regional medical mechanism to better prevent, detect and respond to pandemics, especially through data sharing.