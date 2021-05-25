Business Vietnamese yarn faces anti-dumping complaint in Turkey The Turkish Ministry of Trade has received an anti-dumping complaint against polyester flat yarn hailing from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) has said.

Business Total output at Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant hits 250 billion kWh Electricity output at the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant hit 250 billion kWh at 2.05am on May 25, affirming its important role in ensuring the country’s energy security.

Business HNX’s net revenue surges 32 pct. in 2020 The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX)’s net revenue rose 32 percent to more than 732 billion VND (31.86 million USD) last year, most of which came from securities trading services, its recently-released audited financial statement reveals.

Business Tien Giang develops dragon fruit growing area for export The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, the country's largest fruit production region, has built a 7,400-ha dragon fruit growing area for export in Cho Giao district, according to Secretary of Cho Giao district’s Party Committee Ngo Huu The.