The Indian film festival will take place from August 13-15 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: vov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – As part of India’s Namaste Vietnam Festival, a film festival taking place from August 13-15 in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to wow cinephiles.

The line-up includes “The Signature”, “Roam Rome Men”, “Tuition”, “Hum do hamre do”, “Chhallang”, “Popcorn”, and “Kaya Palat”.

Meanwhile, the Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023 will be held in the city from August 12-17.

Participants will also be treated to performances by famous Indian artists and directors. Vietnamese singer Vo Ha Tram, owner of big hit "Ve Voi Em", will be the special guest of the event.

Vietnamese singer Vo Ha Tram, owner of big hit "Ve Voi Em", will be the special guest of the festival's grand opening of India’s Namaste Vietnam Festival . (Photo: vov.vn)

The first edition of the festival lasted for one month in HCM City last year as a major programme to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence Day and the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-India diplomatic ties./.