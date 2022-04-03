Vietnamese men's national football team. (Photo: VFF)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Indian men’s national football team hopes to hold a friendly match with the Vietnamese team in late May, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).



The two teams have not played a friendly match before.



AIFF said the match can provide a chance for India to prepare for the qualifiers of Asian Cup 2023.



India is currently placed the 106th in the FIFA World Rankings, 10 spots lower than Vietnam./.