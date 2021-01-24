Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Pallab Sengupta, Politburo member and head of the International Department of the Communist Party of India (CPI), has affirmed that the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is the true representative of the entire Vietnamese nation.

In an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, Sengupta said founded in 1930, the CPV led the Vietnamese people from success to success in the fight against French colonialists, Japanese and American imperialists via heroic struggles to win independence in the north, national reunification in 1975, which ultimately led to the establishment of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



He said all National Congresses of the CPV became turning-point events of the nation, playing a significant role in perfecting strategies for the Vietnamese revolution as well as national development plans suitable with realties.



Sengupta made it clear that Vietnam’s achievements are a result of great contributions by the CPV, from planning to directing and applying proper strategies towards sustainable development. Vietnam today is a reflection of the CPV and its contributions, he said.



He recalled that since the sixth National Party Congress in 1986 that made important decisions on political and economic reform, Vietnam achieved breakthrough steps of development in the next more than decade with the GDP growth in about double digits. Vietnam today is one of the most significant manufacturing hubs open to the world with export turnover equivalent to the gross domestic product.



During the period of transition to socialism, Vietnam focused on efforts to ensure socio-economic fairness and consolidate the national economy, especially reducing poverty and increasing social welfares in health care and education, he said, adding that the renewal process has brought about wide-ranging successes to the country.



Commenting on the tenure of the 12th National Party Congress, Sengupta stressed that any one should herald achievements in industrial modernisation and agriculture development based on modern technology that Vietnam earned following the Congress. During the period, socio-political stability and national defence-security continued to be strengthened. Vietnam also witnessed successes in its foreign policy based on the principles of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, development and multilateralisation of external relations, thus improving its prestige as a responsible member of the international community.

According to him, the 13th National Party Congress will review successes, difficulties and lessons to perfect strategic goals towards the 100th anniversary of the CPV and a development vision towards the 100th anniversary of the country, as well as set out tasks for the Party in the next five years.

He expressed his hope that political results of the Congress will exert deep impacts on socialism development in Vietnam based on Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought.



Sengupta expressed his belief that along with promoting socio-economic development, the CPV will consolidate its defence capacity and firmly safeguard national independence and sovereignty. Via bolstering cooperation with all countries on the basis of the foreign policy of independence, peace and friendship, Vietnam will make further contributions to the struggle for peace and a fair world order, he said.



In his view, new leadership of the CPV will do their best to accelerate socio-economic reform and continue leading socialism building in Vietnam.



On behalf of the CPI, he wished the 13th National Party Congress will be a success./.

VNA