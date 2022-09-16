Business VIETRADE, Chinese city ink MoU to foster economic partnership The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) and the Commerce Commission of China’s Chongqing city signed a memorandum of understanding on enhancing economic, trade and investment cooperation at a teleconference on September 16.

Business Vietnam hopes to foster computer, electronic, component exports to the UK Vietnam hopes to boost its exports of computers, electronic products and components to the UK in the near future after it has gained success in shipping this group of goods to many other overseas markets.