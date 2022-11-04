Indonesia: 20.5 million MSMEs join digital ecosystem
About 20.5 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have so far entered Indonesia’s digital ecosystem, said Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Teten Masduki.
Jakarta (VNA) – About 20.5 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have so far entered Indonesia’s digital ecosystem, said Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Teten Masduki.
The government has set a target to have at least 30 million MSMEs enter the digital ecosystem by 2024, reported the local news agency Antara.
At a recent press conference, Masduki noted that MSMEs that have been connected with digital platforms could expand their markets, survive the digital ecosystem competition, as well as could grow and go global.
The minister noted that the government is preparing regulations, including one on enhancing digital economy policy regulations, starting from personal data security to protect industries, including their platforms, MSMEs, and consumer protection in the digital world.
As part of the efforts to accelerate the MSMEs’ achievement, the ministry is revving up a digital transformation programme that involves around 20 ministries and government agencies and over 40 institutions and regions./.
The government has set a target to have at least 30 million MSMEs enter the digital ecosystem by 2024, reported the local news agency Antara.
At a recent press conference, Masduki noted that MSMEs that have been connected with digital platforms could expand their markets, survive the digital ecosystem competition, as well as could grow and go global.
The minister noted that the government is preparing regulations, including one on enhancing digital economy policy regulations, starting from personal data security to protect industries, including their platforms, MSMEs, and consumer protection in the digital world.
As part of the efforts to accelerate the MSMEs’ achievement, the ministry is revving up a digital transformation programme that involves around 20 ministries and government agencies and over 40 institutions and regions./.