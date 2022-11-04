ASEAN Thailand: Naga officially approved as national mythical symbol The Cabinet has approved a proposal by the National Culture Commission to designate the mythical naga serpent as a national symbol of Thailand.

World Thailand urged to beef up cooperation under mini-FTAs at APEC meetings Thailand can use the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting and the APEC CEO Summit, to step up cooperation under "mini-free trade agreements" (mini-FTAs) as part of efforts to brace for a global economic slowdown next year, according to the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB).

World Inflation in Laos keeps mounting Laos’s inflation in October surged by 36.7% annually, a record in the past 22 years, according to the Lao Statistics Bureau.