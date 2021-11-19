Indonesia accelerates infrastructure development
Jakarta (VNA) – The Government of Indonesia has developed many infrastructure projects over the last six years, including the construction of a 1,640-km toll road, a 6,400-km non-toll road, and 15 new airports, said President Joko Widodo on November 18.
The country has also renovated 38 old airports during the period, he added.
Indonesia has accelerated the construction of ports and dams, with 124 ports and 22 dams newly built. It plans to build another 65 dams by 2024.
Previously, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said it is important to maintain the sustainability of infrastructure development at the time of COVID-19, but the government’s priority is still addressing healthcare and social welfare issues.
The sustainability of infrastructure development is crucial but does not go against the efforts to ensure social welfare, she said.
According to Minister Mulyani, the construction of labour-intensive infrastructure will provide a driver for boosting the economy. This is expected to provide multiplier effects to the economy, one of which is job creation.
The government budgeted 384.8 trillion IDR (or 27.04 million USD) for infrastructure development in the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget Draft (RAPBN) for 2022, compared to this year’s 417.4 trillion IDR./.
