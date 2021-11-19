World Cambodia welcomes UNWTO’s provision of information for international tourists Cambodian Minister of Tourism Thong Khon has welcomed the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)’s move to provide international tourists with information about Cambodia.

World Indonesia to raise anti-pandemic level during year-end holidays Indonesia will impose the public mobility restriction or PPKM Level 3 for all regions during the 2021 Christmas and 2022 New Year holidays, an official has said.

World Thai gov’t approves new 2022 tourism campaign Thai cabinet has approved a new tourist promotion campaign and formed a committee to oversee pandemic-related obstacles for the sector.