Indonesia aims to draw over 92 billion USD in investment in 2023
Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Government aims to attract 1.4 quadrillion rupiah (92.3 billion USD) of investment in 2023 after drawing 1.2 quadrillion USD in 2022.
According to Indonesian Minister of Investment and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, the country will continue to adjust a number of regulations to complete this target, while considering some problems in its spatial detail plans (RDTR).
The problem is that this big class is related to RDTR, which permits are located in areas where there is no environmental management and monitoring work plans (RKPPL). This is what the country will do within 3-4 months so that it can immediately process the location permit, he said.
He said that the Indonesian Government is optimistic about the completion of the investment goal while taking into account the national and global economic conditions. He also noted that the national economy in 2023 will achieve the set targets if internal stability is maintained.
Earlier, during a market inspection on January 11, President Joko Widodo encouraged all parties to continue maintaining political stability and security without disrupting national economic growth before entering the important political year in 2024./.
