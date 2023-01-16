ASEAN Thailand targets 80m foreign tourist arrival sper year by 2027 Thailand is eyeing up to 80 million foreign tourist arrivals per year by 2027, twice the number in 2019 and far exceeding the Thai population of 70 million.

World RoK, Singapore start Digital Partnership Agreement implementation The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Singapore have started implementing their bilateral Digital Partnership Agreement (DPA) – about two months after they signed the agreement, according to the RoK’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

World Indonesia’s car sales in 2022 reach over 1 million units The Association of Indonesian Automotive Industry (Gaikindo) has announced that total car shipments from factories to dealers (wholesales) last year in the country reached 1,048,040 units, marking a year-on-year increase of 18.1%.