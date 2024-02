– Indonesia has for the first time replaced New Zealand as the top destination for short-term trips overseas by Australians last year.According to a recent media release by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), around 1.37 million Australians travelled to Indonesia in 2023, while 1.26 million visited New Zealand.For Australians' travelling to Indonesia, 86% were going for a holiday and 7% to visit friends or relatives. It was different for those going to New Zealand, with the respective figures being 43% and 38%.New Zealand had consistently been the most popular destination since the ABS started recording tourism data nearly 50 years ago, with Indonesia overtaking the US as the runner-up since early 2014.Australian tourists to both countries reached its peak in 2019 before sharply declining during the COVID-19 pandemic./.