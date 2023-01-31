World COVID-19 situation improves in Thailand The Thai Ministry of Public Health reported on January 30 that the local COVID-19 situation is improving.

World Philippines to offer VAT refund to foreign tourists The Philippines is set to launch a value-added tax (VAT) refund programme for foreign tourists in 2024 to attract more visitors, according to the country’s Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

World Singapore, Malaysia sign three cooperation agreements on digital economy, green economy Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on January 30 witnessed the signing of three bilateral cooperation agreements on the digital economy, green economy, personal data protection, and cyber security.

World Cambodian People’s Party sets out strategic goals for 2023-28 The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) convened its extraordinary congress on January 28-29, during which it issued many important decisions and policies regarding the leadership work, as well as orientations for national development in the time ahead.