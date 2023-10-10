World Indonesia to increase food imports The Indonesian government will increase imports as a solution to curb price hikes of food, especially corn, sugar, and rice, President Joko Widodo stated at a cabinet meeting on October 9.

World Malaysia poised to become global hub for aerospace manufacturing The partnership between the US jet maker Boeing and the National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia has been elevated to a new high as both sides co-organised the Boeing – Naico Aerospace Supply Chain Forum in Kuala Lumpur on October 10.

World Cambodia launches National Strategy for Informal Economic Development 2023-2028 The Royal Government of Cambodia on October 10 launched the National Strategy for Informal Economic Development 2023-2028, aiming to promote the protection and capacity building, efficiency and resilience of the informal economy.

World Increased data sharing crucial to Mekong River management: Study The Mekong River Commission (MRC) released a study on October 9, highlighting the need for China and Southeast Asian nations to share data on storage levels and hydropower operations as water levels in the river at historic lows due to climate change and human activities.