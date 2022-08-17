Illustrative image. (Photo: ANTARA/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia could become the centre of the global geothermal industry on account of its huge geothermal potential, President Director of PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) Ahmad Yuniarto has said.



According to the official, the electricity produced from geothermal energy is more stable, and there is still room for competitive pricing.



Geothermal energy is very competent as baseload generators for any power system.

He said that geothermal has become the most relevant renewable energy source to meet domestic demand, adding that it is necessary for the government to put in additional efforts to achieve the target of geothermal development.



"We can use geothermal for our green economy. This will give Indonesia a higher value, but the point is how can we produce green hydrogen with cost efficiency," Yuniarto was quoted by Antara news agency as saying during a workshop on geothermal held recently.



PGE has cooperated with related ministries for the development of green hydrogen. The company has also sought strategic partners in the business.



To date, it is ranked first in terms of national geothermal management, with an installed capacity of 1,887 MW. A total of 1,205 MW is managed with partners and 672 MW is operated alone by PGE.



Indonesia’s geothermal development is expected to reach 5,444.5 MW in 2030, with state-run electricity firm PT PLN's installed capacity of 1,077.5 MW and independent power producer (IPP), 4,367 MW./.