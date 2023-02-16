Indonesia defines priorities for 2024 World Water Forum
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has named several important agendas to be prioritised for the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) which it will host in 2024.
The press conference on the 10th WWF kick-off meeting (Photo: kemlu.go.id)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has named several important agendas to be prioritised for the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) which it will host in 2024.
They include water conservation efforts, availability of clean water and sanitation, food and energy security, as well as mitigation of natural disasters such as floods and drought, Widodo said at the WWF kick-off meeting, held in Jakarta on February 15-16.
He underlined that these agendas need the engagement of governments and the private sector.
The World Water Forum is the world's biggest water-related event, held every three years to bring together key political actors, business leaders, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), donors, and international organisations to promote dialogue and facilitate access to water and sanitation.
The 10th edition is scheduled to take place from May 18-24 in Bali under the theme "Water for Shared Prosperity"./.