Indonesia develops air-monitoring application
The Industrial Services Standardisation and Policy Agency (BSKJI) under the Indonesian Industry Ministry has launched the "Udaraku" application as part of its Adaptive Monitoring System (AiMS) development process to facilitate the assessment of air pollution levels.
Head of the BSKJI Andi Rizaldi presents the Airku application at the inauguration of the Air, Noise, and Vibration Laboratory at BBSPJPPI Semarang, Central Java, on January 15, 2024. (ANTARA/HO-Industry Ministry/rst)Jakarta (VNA) – The Industrial Services Standardisation and Policy Agency (BSKJI) under the Indonesian Industry Ministry has launched the "Udaraku" application as part of its Adaptive Monitoring System (AiMS) development process to facilitate the assessment of air pollution levels.
The website-based application, developed by the Semarang Centre for Standardisation and Industrial Pollution Prevention Services (BBSPJPPI), aims to improve air quality monitoring in the industrial sector.
The country’s national news agency Antara quoted the head of BSKJI, Andi Rizaldi, as saying the this innovative Internet-of-Things-based product provides a dashboard showing real-time air quality data information with the Air Pollution Standard Index (ISPU) – an air quality report that can explain how clean or polluted the air quality is, along with an explanation on health impacts after breathing the air for several hours or days.
The application displays the ISPU of particulate dust in the air of PM 1, PM 2.5, and PM 10, Rizaldi said.
According to BBSPJPPI Head, Sidik Herman, this application is ready to be commercialised./.