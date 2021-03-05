Jakarta (VNA) – Minister of State-Owned Enterprises of Indonesia Erick Thohir has said the Indonesian Government will build the Sanur area in Bali into a world-class Health Special Economic Zone (SEZ), focusing on medical tourism serving elderly tourists.



Addressing the Investor Forum 2021 webinar on March 3, Thohir highlighted the potential of Sanur – a coastal town and a well-known resort in the south of Bali.



He called on the Government, State businesses, local and foreign investors to develop the 41-ha SEZ.



Of the total area, 21.2 ha will be allocated for building a health tourism hub with a number of facilities, including international hospitals, parks, trade areas and art markets as well as hotels and hospitality schools.



As of late 2020, Indonesia had established 15 SEZs, including nine industrial SEZs and six tourism SEZs with a total committed capital of 70.4 trillion rupiah (5.03 billion USD). Last year, they earned around 5.2 trillion rupiah in foreign currencies./.