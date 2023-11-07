Indonesia encourages MSME to enter digital ecosystem
Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has urged regional governments to support the micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to step up digital transformation so as to enhance competitive edge for domestic products.
Digital transformation will help improve competitive edge for domestic goods. (Photo: Marketech-apac)
In his speech at a business forum in Yogyakarta city, he stressed that the MSMEs are facing formidable challenges as foreign goods are flooding the market; therefore, the firms should get access to digital platforms to improve their marketing quality and simplify business registration procedures.
Digital transformation also helps increase the export of local products, making contributions to the country’s trade balance, he said, highlighting the country targets to popularise local goods in foreign countries to expand markets and increase market share.
He raised his concern that Indonesia may fall in the middle-income trap if it only focuses on developing domestic market.
The government is working to control the amount of imported goods to ensure development room for domestic ones, he said./.