World Indonesia sees increasing demand for imported steel Chairman of the Indonesian Iron and Steel Industry Association (IISIA) Purwono Widodo on November 7 said that the Southeast Asian country’s steel demand surges in 2023 due to the construction of major national projects.

World Digital transformation helps raise competitiveness of MSMEs: Indonesian minister Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has urged regional administrations to support micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to conduct digital transformation to raise their competitiveness.

World Geopolitical instability poses risks to Indonesia’s economy: minister Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has highlighted several risks arising from the unstable geopolitical situation that will affect the largest economy in Southeast Asia.

World Thailand's headline inflation falls for first time in 25 months Thailand's headline inflation fell for the first time in 25 months in October as energy and food prices decreased due to government measures, official data showed on November 6.