World Asian gov’ts warn citizens to avoid trips to new coronavirus-hit areas Several Asian governments on February 11 raised their travel warning for the new coronavirus, officially called Covid-19, as the death toll from the epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000.

World UNSC discusses Israel-Palestine situation The United Nations Security Council held an open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, on February 11, focusing on new developments after the US announced its Middle East peace plan.

World Indonesia to start trial use of 40 percent biodiesel in March Indonesia will start the trial use of 40 percent biodiesel (B40) fuel in March, as a follow-up to the successful implementation of 30 percent biodiesel (B30) fuel, according to the Indonesian Biodiesel Producers Association (APROBI).

World Malaysia to launch stimulus package amid Covid-19 outbreak Malaysian Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng said on February 11 that the government will announce its economic stimulus package to mitigate the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.