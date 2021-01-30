Indonesia eyes export growth by 6.3 percent in 2021
Indonesia targets exports to increase by 6.3 percent in 2021, said Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi during a press conference for the country’s trade outlook held on January 29.
Indonesia Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi during a virtual press conference for the 2021 Trade Outlook (Photo: Antara)Jakarta (VNA) –
The official said taking the international growth rate into account, Indonesia's growth is 4.4 to 6.1 percent and non-oil and gas exports will grow by 6.3 percent.
Lutfi highlighted several factors that can affect the realisation of the target to boost exports this year, including the success of the vaccination programme. The other determining factor is the acceleration of the Job Creation Law passed recently.
He also underscored target to boost the exports of several national superior products in future, including automotive commodities that will be exported to China, Brazil, and Myanmar.
Furthermore, metal commodities and products are intended for Turkey, China, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines. Rubber commodities and products would be exported to China, Australia, and Vietnam./.