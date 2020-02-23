School students huddle together following their rescue in Yogyakarta, after a flash flood killed at least eight students . (Photo: AFP/VNA)



Jakarta (VNA) – At least eight people were killed and dozens others were injured and missing after a flash flood hit a student group who were hiking along a river on Indonesia’s island of Java on February 21.

Local authorities reported that the victims were swept away by the flood as about 250 students were exploring the Sembor River near Yogyakarta city as a scouting activity. The dead were all female students aged between 12 and 15.

Those injured have been taken to a hospital in Yogyakarta while search and rescue mission is still going on for those unaccounted for.

Police have launched an investigation for possible negligence in the deadly incident as river trekking is banned for children and teenagers during the rainy season. Indonesia is regularly hit by floods during the rainy season, which started in late November.

Since this year’s beginning, flooding and landslides triggered by torrential rains have killed nearly 70 people in and around Jakarta while thousands more were forced to evacuate to shelters./.