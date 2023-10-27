Garuda Indonesia Airbus A330 lands at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang, Aceh. (Photo: AFP)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia on October 27 conducted its first commercial flight using palm oil-blended jet fuel, as the world's biggest producer of the commodity pushes for wider use of biofuels to cut fuel imports.

Operated by flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, the Boeing 737-800NG aircraft carried more than 100 passengers from the capital Jakarta to Surakarta city, which is about 550 kilometres away, Garuda Indonesia CEO Irfan Setiaputra said, adding that the plane was set to return to Jakarta later on the day.



Earlier, Garuda conducted several tests including an engine ground test in August and a flight test on jet fuel mixed with palm oil in October.

The palm-oil blended jet fuel is produced by Indonesian state energy firm PT Pertamina at its Cilacap refinery, using hydro processed esters and fatty acid (HEFA) technology and is made of refined bleached deodorised palm kernel oil.

Indonesia is promoting wider use of palm-based fuels in an effort to reduce crude oil imports. In 2021, this Southeast Asian country conducted its first test flight with a similar type of fuel on a plane made by Indonesia's Dirgantara./.