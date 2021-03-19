World Cambodia plans to prevent spread of COVID-19 in traditional New Year The National Police under the Interior Ministry of Cambodia have planned to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming Khmer New Year in April, the context of increasing number of infections in the country.

ASEAN ASEAN countries urged to invest in centre for public health emergencies The Malaysian Prime Minister’s Special Advisor on Public Health Dr Jemilah Mahmood has urged all ASEAN countries to invest in the establishment of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED) to fortify regional preparedness and response capacity.

ASEAN Thai economy expected to recover in Q4: Finance Minister Thailand’s Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith feels upbeat about the country's economic prospects because of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, predicting the economy will start picking up in the fourth quarter.