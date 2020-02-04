World Indonesia temporarily stops import of food from China Indonesia will temporarily stop food imports from China as following the spread of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV), Trade Minister Agus Suparmando said on February 3.

World Thailand: Economic ministers meeting issues measures to cope with nCoV The latest economic ministers meeting chaired by Prime Minister cum Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has issued two measures to support the tourism industry and cope with the effects of coronavirus infections from the beginning of this month.

World Thailand: Private sector forecasts deeper export decline Thailand’s private sector has lowered the country’s export forecast to a 1.8 percent contraction this year due to the slowing world economy, widespread domestic drought and the deadly virus outbreak.

World Malaysia, Thailand to bring citizens home from Wuhan Malaysia on February 3 sent an AirAsia flight to China’s Wuhan city to bring home 141 citizens, and donated 500,000 pairs of gloves to China to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus.