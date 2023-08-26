World Laos stops power supply to cryptocurrency mining businesses Electricite du Laos (EDL) has announced that it will no longer supply electricity to cryptocurrency mining operations in Laos, local media reported.

World Myanmar plans to curb rice exports as domestic prices rise Myanmar is planning to temporarily restrict rice exports for about 45 days from the end of August as rice prices in the country is rising.

World German expert suggests ways to help Vietnamese firms further optimise EVFTA Marko Walde, Chief Representative of the Delegation of the German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, has suggested Vietnamese businesses to utilise the support of competent agencies, international trade promotion agencies and associations in order to further penetrate into the demanding EU market.

World Indonesia calls on ASEAN to stay united against global pressure Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on August 25 suggested ASEAN countries bolster their ties, collaboration, and engagement to ensure sustainable growth amidst the escalating global geopolitical tension.