Indonesia interested in infrastructure projects in Vanuatu
Indonesian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pahala Nugraha Mansury has expressed his hope that Indonesia can cooperate with Vanuatu in infrastructure development following the ground-breaking marking the start of the VIP building renovation at Port Vila Airport in Vanuatu.
The VIP building at the Port Vila Airport was damaged by Cyclones Judy and Kevin in March 2023.
The official extended his sympathy to Vanuatu over the natural disasters, and affirmed solidarity with the country.
Through the renovation project, Indonesia hopes to contribute to Vanuatu's tourism sector, he continued, noting his hope that the project would pave the way for Indonesia to be involved in other infrastructure projects in the country.
The renovation has been carried out with grant assistance from the Indonesian government. As many as 30 workers from Indonesia have been in Port Vila to start the work./.