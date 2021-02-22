Business Vietnam approves 4th protocol amending ASEAN investment deal The Vietnamese Government has issued a resolution approving the fourth Protocol to amend the ASEAN Comprehensive Investment Agreement (ACIA) signed on July 15, 2020.

ASEAN Singapore, Indonesia support informal ASEAN meeting on Myanmar The foreign ministers of Singapore and Indonesia support a proposal to hold an informal ASEAN ministerial meeting on Myanmar, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on February 18.

World ASEAN countries agree to spend 10.5 million USD buying COVID-19 vaccines ASEAN member states, including Vietnam, have agreed to set aside 10.5 million USD from the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund to purchase vaccines for their citizens on the basis of equal distribution to all 10 countries.

ASEAN Singapore channels over 18 billion USD to boost innovation efforts Singapore will spend around 24 billion SGD (over 18 billion USD) over the next three years to help firms and workers adapt to the changing global landscape partly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its 80.8 billion USD budget plan for 2021 announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on February 16.