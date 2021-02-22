Indonesia invites Singapore to strengthen economic cooperation
Indonesia's Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Erick Thohir. (Photo: bizlaw.id)Jakarta (VNA) –
President Joko Widodo has formed and appointed professional people who handle Indonesia’s sovereign wealth funds called INA, Erick said in an official statement on February 20. Many projects are prepared and very prospective because it will provide a good return, he noted.
While continuing to try to keep the COVID-19 pandemic at bay, Erick explained, the Indonesian government continues to strive to drive the economy. In the next three years, SOEs have 88 major projects or investments to be made.
Erick called on Singapore to work together to revive the economy since the Indonesian government is open to cooperation with countries and entrepreneurs from abroad.
A total of 13 meetings were held by the Minister of SOEs throughout February 19. In addition to meeting three Singaporean officials – Foreign Minister Vivian Balakhrisnan, Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, and Chairman of the Economic Development Board Beh Swan Gin – Erick Thohir accompanied by Deputy Minister of SOEs Kartika Wirjoatmodjo and Director of BNI Bank Silvano Rumantir met Singaporean entrepreneurs such as Changi Airport CEO, Singapore Airlines CEO, Singtel CEO, and Central Provident Fund Board CEO
During the meetings, the Minister of SOEs presented three areas that can be worked together, namely energy, tourism, and the financial sector. Erick hopes this offer can be considered and discussed for further implementation.
For their part, Singapore officials welcomed the offer for increased economic cooperation. Cooperation in three areas delivered by the Minister of SOEs is not only possible, but can provide benefits for the improvement of bilateral economic cooperation./.