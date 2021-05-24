Indonesia kicks off “Work from Bali” programme for civil servants
The “Work from Bali” (WFB) programme was recently launched in Indonesia for the state civil apparatus (ASN) in seven ministries under the coordination of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment.
Uluwatu Temple in Bali island (Photo: indonesia-islands.com)
The targeted ministries are the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, the Ministry of Transportation, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, and the Ministry of Investment.
Deputy for Tourism Coordination and Creative Economy of Maritime Affairs and Investment Ministry Marves Odo R.M Manuhuto said that the programme aimed to recover the Balinese economy, which fell 9 percent due to COVID-19.
Bali’s economic growth has been based on the tourism sector, however, the occupancy rate of hotels in the resort island was only 10 percent in the past 14 months, he said.
The WFB programme, besides, is expected to create impetus for the organisation of 12 international conferences in 2021 on the island.
According Odo, the launch of the WFB programme aims to increase the confidence of domestic tourists so as to restore the local economy.
Every single IDR spent on official travel to the region will provide a multiplier effect (direct, indirect, or induction impact) for the local economy, he said.
The government has allocated a social assistance budget for the community during this pandemic amounting to 100 trillion IDR (6.96 billion USD), Odo added./.