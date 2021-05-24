ASEAN Singapore Airlines reports record annual net loss Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group announced on May 19 that it posted a 4.27 billion SGD (3.2 billion USD) net loss for the fiscal year of 2020/21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World JSCCIB cuts Thailand’s GDP growth forecast The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has reduced its GDP growth forecast for Thailand to 0.5-2 percent from 1.5-3 percent due to the severe impact of the third COVID-19 outbreak despite bright export prospects this year.

World Singapore orders Facebook, Twitter to carry correction on “Singapore COVID-19 strain” Singapore on May 20 ordered Facebook and Twitter to carry a correction notice to users of the social media platforms in the country over what it says is a false statement about a new virus variant originating in Singapore.

World Indonesia: More SMEs back to normal operation More than four-fifths of Indonesian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have started to operate normal full hours, according to a survey carried out by Jakarta-based Mandiri Insitute in March and April.