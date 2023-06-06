World Indonesia exports aircraft to Thailand The Indonesian state-owned aircraft manufacturer, Indonesian Aerospace also known as PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI), has handed over one NC212i aircraft to Thailand at Hatyai international airport.

World Malaysia expects inflation rate to stay moderate in 2023 Malaysia’s inflation rate is expected to remain moderate this year based on what the economic data indicates for the next few months, Malaysian Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said on June 4.

World Lao capital promotes electric vehicles As fuel prices continue to rise, promoting electric vehicles (EVs) as well as installing charging stations in the capital Vientiane of Laos is considered a solution to reducing environmental pollution in the future.

World Indonesia, RoK cooperate on marine waste management technology development Indonesia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have collaborated to set up a centre for cooperation on marine technology to research and develop environment-friendly waste management technology.