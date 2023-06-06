Indonesia opens Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo
The 4th Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK), themed "Partnership to Recover and to Rise Stronger", opened on June 5 in the port city of Makassar on Indonesia's eastern Sulawesi Island.
At the opening ceremony of the drill (Photo: baohaiquanvietnam.vn)Jakarta (VNA) - The 4th Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK), themed "Partnership to Recover and to Rise Stronger", opened on June 5 in the port city of Makassar on Indonesia's eastern Sulawesi Island.
The event is a non-war drill prioritising regional maritime cooperation and disaster management, said Admiral Yudo Margono, Commander of the Indonesian Defense Forces.
Indonesia Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Ali said the friendship exercise aims to share knowledge and experience between countries.
A total of 36 nations are participating in the bienial event, including the US, Australia, Brazil, Brunei, the UK, and Vietnam.
Lasting until June 8, it features a series of activities, including an international fleet review, an international maritime security symposium, cultural and sport exchanges, and bilateral meetings./.