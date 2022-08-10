Indonesia puts largest terminal on Kalimantan island into operation
President Joko Widodo arrives at the newly-built container terminal of Pontianak Port in West Kalimantan on August 9, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on August 9 inaugurated Kijing Terminal in the Port of Pontianak, West Kalimantan, after six years of construction.
This is the largest port in Kalimantan – the world’s largest island, with a capacity of 1.95 million TEUs and 28 million tonnes of non-container goods, compared to the previous 500,000 TEUs and eight million tonnes for the non-container section. It was built with a total estimated cost of 2.9 trillion Rp (195 million USD).
The President said the terminal will handle shipments for the island’s major commodities like crude palm oil, bauxite, and alumina to domestic and overseas markets.
He also urged relevant stakeholders to optimise the Kijing Terminal to enhance competitiveness and inter-port, inter-island, and international sea connections./.