World Thai government pumps money to save Thai Airways from bankruptcy Thai Airways International Pcl will receive key financial support from the government for its 80 billion (2.2 billion USD) capital-raising and debt-to-equity swap plan which is aimed at helping the carrier come out of bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg News.

World Indonesia, Malaysia sign MoU on defence cooperation Indonesia and Malaysia on August 9 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation in Kuala Lumpur.

World Philippines's GDP grows 7.4% in Q2 The Philippine economy expanded by 7.4% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022 as the country eased the COVID-19 mobility restrictions allowing more social and economic activities to thrive, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

World Japan funds deep-sea port expansion in Cambodia Cambodia and Japan have signed a deal for the funding of the container terminal expansion at Sihanoukville deep-water port in the Cambodian province of Preah Sihanouk, reported the Kampuchea Thmey Daily on August 8.