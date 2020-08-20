ASEAN Nearly 60 percent of Singaporean firms need 1-2 years to recover Almost 60 percent of Singaporean companies said it will take them one to two years to recover to pre-pandemic levels, even when they seek new sources of revenue and speed up technological adoption.

World Indonesia records BoP surplus of 9.2 billion USD in Q2 Bank Indonesia (BI) reported on August 18 that the balance of payments (BoP) of the country had a surplus of 9.2 billion USD in the second quarter of 2020.

World Philippine economy to fall 9.2 percent in H2: ANZ Research ANZ Research predicts that the Philippine economy will fall 9.2 percent in the second half of 2020 as the economy is likely to book a double-digit contraction in the third quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ASEAN Lao Ambassador speaks highly of Vietnam’s contributions to ASEAN Vietnam has played an active role as the Chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 2020, especially in leading the bloc in implementing the ASEAN’s initiatives and priorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Laos to ASEAN Ekkaphab Phanthavong told Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Jakarta.