Indonesian Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and the RoK 's Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs Minister Chung Hwang-keun in Jakarta on May 16, 2023. (Photo:antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and the Republic of Korea’s (RoK) Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs Minister Chung Hwang-keun signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on agriculture on May 16 in Jakarta.

The Indonesian minister said that apart from the MoU, the two sides discussed many other aspects together, including the establishment of a task force between the two ministries to deepen the discussions.

According to Limpo, one of the "very intense" discussions with RoK Minister Chung pertained to the question of how to fulfill the dairy industry’s needs and realise financing for the cow industry. The East Asian country is believed to be looking to invest in Indonesia's dairy industry.



The Indonesian minister said that there are some commitments that will need to be elaborated, especially regarding smart farming and agricultural technologies. He also revealed that Chung has offered Indonesian young farmers opportunities to intern in the RoK.

He said he expects that agricultural industries in the RoK will invest in Indonesia so that the required agricultural tools and machinery will no longer need to be imported, but could be made in Indonesia through cooperation with the RoK.

Several issues about trade facilitation were also discussed during their meeting, such as ways to provide certification and assistance as well as strengthen trust.

On the occasion, Minister Chung said that under the leadership of President Joko Widodo, Indonesia has made a significant leap in efforts to increase economic growth.



Indonesia, as a large archipelagic country and the fourth-largest population in the world, has very many advantages, he added./.