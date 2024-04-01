World Malaysia aims to welcome 5 million Chinese tourists Malaysia's tourism sector is confident of achieving its target of attracting over 5 million tourists from China in 2024, supported by the increased frequency of flights to the country, compared to 1.47 million visitors in 2023.

World Cambodian National Assembly convenes second session The National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia convened its second session on April 1 under the chair of President Khuon Sodary.

World Singapore faces risk of dengue fever outbreak Singapore is facing the risk of dengue fever outbreak in 2024 as the number of mosquito-borne tropical disease cases surged in the first months of the year.