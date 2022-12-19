World Laos’ inflation to fall sharply in 2023: ADB The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecast that the inflation in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) will average 23% in 2022 before falling to 10% in 2023.

World Thailand: Rescue mission underway for sunken naval ship The HTMS Sukhothai, a Ratanakosin-class corvette and one of the only seven corvettes in the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), sank during stormy weather in the Gulf of Thailand on the night of December 18, with a rescue mission launched immediately.

World Vietnamese community in Singapore join International Migrants Day celebration The Liaison Committee of the Vietnamese Community in Singapore on December 18 joined activities organised by the country’s Ministry of Manpower and other agencies to mark the International Migrants Day.

World Vietnam, Indonesia can cooperate to become regional economic locomotives: IVFA President The upcoming state visit to Indonesia by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is very crucial for the two countries to continue their discussion on how the two countries can substantially create synergy and cooperate with one another to become economic generators in the region, according to President of the Indonesia-Vietnam Friendship Association (IVFA)'s President Budiarsa Sastrawinata.