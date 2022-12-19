Indonesia sets ambitious tourism targets for 2023
The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is targeting 3.5 million - 7.4 million international tourist arrivals and 1.2 billion - 1.4 billion domestic tourist movements or trips in 2023.
A beach in Pekan Bada, a locality in the suburbs of Banda Aceh city, Indonesia (Photo: AFP/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is targeting 3.5 million - 7.4 million international tourist arrivals and 1.2 billion - 1.4 billion domestic tourist movements or trips in 2023.
Foreign exchange from tourism is expected to reach 2.07 billion - 5.95 billion USD next year, Deputy Minister Angela Tanoesoedibjo told a 2022 national coordination meeting.
She said the number of people who visit Indonesia must be higher, the spending greater, and the length of stay longer. As a whole, the number of people entering Indonesia must be greater than those leaving Indonesia to travel abroad.
In addition, the ministry is targeting 1,279 trillion Rp (82 billion USD) in added value of the gross domestic product (GDP) with exports of 26.46 billion USD next year. Then, the workforce absorbed is targeted to reach 22.4 million in the tourism sector and 22.59 million in the creative economy sector.
Tourism and the creative economy have a significant multiplier effect, so if Indonesia advances the two sectors, it will bring prosperity to the people, according to the official./.