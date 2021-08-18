World Indonesia launches strategy to replace 35 percent of imported goods Indonesian Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita on August 17 announced a strategy to replace 35 percent of imported products in 2022 so as to bolster self-reliance and promote the domestic industrial sector.

World Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, spewing ash Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on August 16, spewing clouds of ash while red lava flowed down its crater after several explosions.

World Malaysia’s ringgit falls to lowest in a year The Malaysian ringgit fell to a one-year low on August 16 in response to a possible change in the leadership of the Government of Malaysia.

ASEAN Indonesian President urges economic restructuring Indonesian President Joko Widodo has emphasised that the COVID-19 pandemic which has lasted for a year and a half cannot delay structural reform of the national economy.