Khanh Hoa 01 hospital vessel (Source: VNA)



Jakarta (VNA) – The third Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo 2018 (MNEK 2018) will be held in Lombok island in Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara from May 4-9.

The Komodo Multilateral Naval Exercise is a biennial event organised by the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) and recognised as one of the most important regional naval exercises.

Initiated in 2014, the exercise was designed to strengthen the friendship, build trust and enhance the ability of coordination among naval forces of participating nations in humanitarian relief and dealing with maritime security issues.

Up to 36 countries have confirmed to participate in MNEK 2018, of them 18 nations are scheduled to send ships or aircraft to the exercise.

The host Indonesia plans to dispatch 33 warships, 12 maritime patrol aircraft and six helicopters to MNEK 2018.

Vietnam’s Navy plans to send Khanh Hoa 01 hospital vessel to join the exercise.-VNA