World French President extends Lunar New Year greetings President of France Emmanuel Macron has extended his greetings on the occasion of the 2022 Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, which is celebrated in many Asian nations, including Vietnam.

World Top 10 world economic events in 2021 The global supply chain crisis, the global agreement on minimum corporate tax rate and the record high price of bitcoin are among the top 10 world economic events this year as selected by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

World First charter flight lands at Thailand's Betong Airport Betong Airport in Thailand's Yala province has welcomed its first charter flight, spurring optimism for both the public and private sectors that the local economy could rebound rapidly.