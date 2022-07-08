Indonesia to soon export chicken to Singapore
Indonesian companies will soon start to export chicken products to Singapore, Indonesia’s Ministry of Agriculture has said.
Illustrative photo (Source: The Jakarta Post)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian companies will soon start to export chicken products to Singapore, Indonesia’s Ministry of Agriculture has said.
The ministry added that it is working with more businesses to obtain permission to export chicken products to the neighbouring country.
Singapore announced on June 30 that it has added Indonesia as a new source for the import of chilled, frozen and processed chicken.
According to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), three companies from Indonesia were given permission to export chicken meat and chicken meat products to the country. Two of the firms are Indonesian subsidiaries of Thailand-based food conglomerate Charoen Pokphand, while the other is a subsidiary of Indonesian frozen food giant Japfa Comfeed.
Mdm Tri Mela Sari, director of animal product processing and marketing at the Indonesian ministry, said that the three accredited businesses have yet to export their products to Singapore. The export process and volume will depend on negotiations between them and their Singaporean counterparts.
According to the official, there are 12 other Indonesian companies currently seeking permission to export chicken products to Singapore, with their applications already submitted to the SFA.
Singapore imported 214,400 tonnes of chicken meat last year, about a third were from Malaysia./.