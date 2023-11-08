The Indonesian army pledges to ensure security for the 2024 election. (Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s army on November 8 held the 2024 Peaceful Election Declaration in Central Jakarta, committing to maintaining security and stability before, during, and after the 2024 election.

Speaking to media, Indonesia’s Army Chief of Staff (KSAD) General Agus Subiyanto emphasises the 2024 Peaceful Election Declaration aims to realise a dignified democracy and abide by all relevant rules and provisions.

He said over 115,000 Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel are ready to ensuring election security, which is consistent with the vision of a professional, modern and responsive Indonesian military.

He urged all components of the nation and societal elements to collaborate in fostering a safe, conducive, and peaceful environment to ensure the success of the Presidential Election and Legislative Election in DKI Jakarta province./.