Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his running mate Ma’ruf Amin (R)

(Photo: AFP/VNA)

Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo, accompanied by his running mate Ma’ruf Amin, made a victory speech in Central Jakarta on May 21, following the official announcement of the results of the presidential and legislative elections.He thanked the people of Indonesia for their trust and called for efforts to promote the country’s development of peace and prosperity for residents and children in the future.He announced that after the inauguration this October, he and Ma’ruf Amin will be the committed leaders and protectors of all Indonesian people, and that they will fight to achieve social justice.Widodo also spoke highly of efforts made by relevant parties in ensuring an equal and transparent election.Earlier, the General Election Commission officially announced Joko Widodo as re-elected for the second term as he won 55.5 percent of votes, compared to the 44.5 percent for his rival, former general Prabowo Subianto.However, Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno said that they would not accept the result and planned to take their dispute to the Constitutional Court.The Indonesian election was held on April 17 to select the president, vice presidents, and more than 20,000 local and national lawmakers. The presidential race pit incumbent President Joko Widodo and retired general Prabowo Subianto. –VNA