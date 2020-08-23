A street in Jakarta, Indonesia (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government is committed to accelerating a “national digital transformation” through five priority programmes, Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate has said.

The programme includes establishing and extending the geographic coverage of 4G services nationwide within the next two years.

During a public discussion in Jakarta on August 22, Johnny affirmed that by the end of 2022 at the latest, 4G services will be available across the country which will enable all citizens to migrate and shift into a digital society era.

Statistics showed that some 12,500 villages and sub-districts across the country currently do not have reliable access to the internet.

The Indonesian government will increase the rate of internet access nationwide, decrease disparity of internet access between regions and establish a fast internet connection, he stressed.

Johnny also vowed to develop the public’s digital literacy, especially for micro, small and medium enterprises, as well as farmers and fishermen.

Previously, the ministry collaborated with more than 100 communities in the country to carry out digital literacy programs nationwide to educate the public on staying safe while navigating the digital world and understanding the signs of online fraud.

According to the Global World Digital Competitiveness Index, Indonesia ranked 56th out of the 63 countries in 2019, despite having 175.4 million internet users./.