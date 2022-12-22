World Indonesia pumps 480 million USD into State-owned airline State-owned airline Garuda Indonesia has received state funding amounting to 480 million USD to help the company accelerate its recovery programme as the aviation industry begins to gain some ground.

World Climate change causes severe damage to Thailand: report Floods caused by climate change have claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people and led to damage of 12.59 trillion baht (363 billion USD) to Thailand over the past 30 years, according to a new report by the country’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

World Thailand to establish “pineapple metropolis” in 2023 The Ministry of Agriculture of Thailand establish a “pineapple metropolis” in Prachuap Khiri Khan province in 2023 to support growers of the spiky yellow fruit, according to Alongkorn Ponlaboot, adviser to Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Srion.

World Indonesia to ban bauxite export from June 2023 Indonesian President Joko Widodo on December 21 confirmed an export ban for bauxite – a main ore source of aluminum from June next year to encourage domestic processing.