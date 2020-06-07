World Indonesia extends social restrictions in three major cities The West Java administration in Indonesia has extended large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in Bogor, Depok and Bekasi (Bodebek) until July 2.

World Saudi Aramco withdraws from oil refinery project in Indonesia Saudi Arabian Oil Co., (Aramco) quit from Cilacap oil refinery project owned by Indonesia's energy firm PT Pertamina after a long discussion, said Pertamina Director Ignatius Tallulembang.

World Indonesia reports highest daily COVID-19 cases Indonesia on June 6 reported a record daily jump in COVID-19 cases within 24 hours with 993 infections, bringing the national tally to 30,514, said the Ministry of Health.