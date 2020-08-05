ASEAN Myanmar provides aid for street children during COVID-19 pandemic Myanmar's Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement has provided aid for street children from Mandalay and Yangon region during COVID-19 pandemic under a project plan regarding preventive measures and response to COVID-19, according to a ministry's official.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN-US Dialogue Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, Head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM, attended the 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue, which was held via video conference on August 5 to discuss cooperation orientations between the two sides in the coming time and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

ASEAN Lao holds flag-raising ceremony to mark ASEAN 53rd anniversary A solemn flag-raising ceremony was held at the office of the Lao Foreign Ministry in Vientiane to mark the 53rd anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).