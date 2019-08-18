The national flag of Indonesia (Photo: Techcrunch)

Hanoi (VNA) – A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Indonesia in Hanoi on August 17 to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of Indonesia.



The event was chaired by Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi, with the participation of about 150 Indonesians living in the country, representatives of the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-Indonesia Friendship Association.



Speaking at the ceremony, Hadi said activities marking Indonesia’s Independence Day this year were attended by many Indonesians living in Hanoi, Quang Ninh province and Hai Phong city.



Vietnam and Indonesia upgraded their ties to the level of strategic partnership in June 2013. The two countries have recorded numerous achievements, both intensively and extensively, through high-level visits and meetings, and the signing of cooperation agreements in the fields of politics, economy and culture.



The two sides have regularly promoted their collaboration at two important forums, namely the Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation and the Bilateral Cooperation Committee.



Indonesia is currently the fourth biggest trade partner of Vietnam in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). It is also known as an open market with great attractiveness to Vietnamese businesses.



Leaders of the two countries affirmed their determination to fully tap the two nations’ potential in economic cooperation in order to bring bilateral trade to 10 billion USD in 2020 and towards an equal trade balance.-VNA